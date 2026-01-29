Cebu FC falls short in Thailand as Shopee Cup winless streak continues

CEBU Football Club’s search for their first victory in the Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup continues after a hard-fought battle on the road. Despite a brave performance, the Gentle Giants suffered a 0-2 loss to Thailand’s BG Pathum United on Wednesday night, Jan. 28, 2026.

Playing at the Pathum Thani Stadium, Cebu FC did not look like underdogs during the opening half. The team showed plenty of energy and discipline, led by their new signing, Kaito Asano.

Asano was the spark plug for the Cebuano side, creating several scoring chances and testing the Thai defense with a pair of decent attempts that kept the home fans on edge.

The first 45 minutes ended in a scoreless deadlock, with Cebu FC proving they could go toe-to-toe with one of the region's top clubs.

The momentum shifted in the second half as BG Pathum United turned to their bench to find a breakthrough. The strategic move worked almost immediately when Thai striker Kritsada Kaman, who entered the game at the start of the second half, drilled a long-range shot in the 56th minute.

Although Cebu FC goalkeeper Rami Jeridi managed a slight deflection, the power of the strike carried the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead.

BG Pathum United later doubled their advantage in the 78th minute through Ikhsan Fandi. The forward made an instant impact, scoring just two minutes after coming onto the pitch to seal the victory for the hosts.

The loss leaves Cebu FC at the bottom of the Group A standings with only one point to their name.

In other group action on Wednesday, Selangor FC defeated Cong An Hanoi FC 2-0 to take the top spot with eight points, while Buriram United outclassed Tampines Rovers FC 4-1.

BG Pathum United’s victory moved them up to second place with seven points, followed by Buriram and Tampines Rovers, who both sit on six points. / EKA