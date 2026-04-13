Cebu FC falls to Taguig

CEBU Football Club (FC) absorbed a tough 4-1 defeat against One Taguig FC in the Philippine Football League on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City — a result the club sees as a wake-up call at a crucial stage of the competition.

Despite the setback, the Gentle Giants remain focused on regrouping and responding in their remaining matches. Cebu FC’s lone goal came in the 73rd minute, with Kaito Asano converting from the penalty spot after an attempted clearance by One Taguig FC.

Head Coach Glenn Ramos stressed the importance of bouncing back and keeping belief within the squad.

“This is a wake-up call for my team. The players need strong motivation and must bounce back. The two remaining games are very important for us. I hope the players will do their part. I still believe that we can reach the finals,” Ramos said.

Team spokesperson Evren Tasci acknowledged the disappointment and emphasized collective accountability.

“It’s a disappointing result. Matches like this show when the opposition wants it more. The outcome reflects the performance of the entire team and management. We all played a role in this result,” Tasci shared.

He also highlighted the need to build stronger character and mentality moving forward.

“At this stage, we have nothing to lose. Every game now is about focus, character, and mentality. We must stay grateful for the opportunity and build from within. We are not different from One Taguig. They are a strong team and so are we. The difference today was they want it more,” he added.

Cebu FC now turns its attention to its next fixture against Stallion Laguna FC on Sunday, April 19, with tickets now available for sale.

Fans and supporters can secure their tickets online through Cebu FC’s official Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as via Dynamic Herb Sports Hub. Early bird ticket rates are available until Friday, April 17, 2026, giving supporters the chance to be part of another exciting night of football.

With two matches remaining, Cebu FC is determined to respond with urgency and fight to keep their finals hopes alive. / PR