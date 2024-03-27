Cebu FC gets 12 home games in PFL 2024

CEBU FC announced its schedule in the 2024 season of the Philippines Football League (PFL) with 12 home matches at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City.

Cebu FC’s first match will be on April 6, 2024, at home, against Loyola FC.

Cebu FC’s other home matches are against Maharlika Taguig FC on April 26, Taguig FC on May 12, Philippine Air Force FC on May 19, United City FC on May 25, Don Bosco Garelli FC on June 1, Davao Aguilas FC on June 9, Manila Digger FC on June 16, Manila Montet FC on June 23, Philippine Army FC on June 29, Stallion Laguna FC on July 6 and Mendiola FC 1991 on July 13.

Cebu FC’s match with Tuloy FC on April 30 will be at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, while its May 5 match with defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo will be at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, Cebu FC also added a few more key signings. Cebu FC inked another foreign striker in Dutch-Surinamese Zamoranho Ho-a-tham in a transfer from German fifth tier league club FC Karbach.

Cebu FC also added two midfielders—Dutch Guytho Mijland and home-grown talent Yoji Selman.

Mijland was signed from FC Eordaikos of the third tier Greek League, while Selman is on his second stint with Cebu FC after playing for the club in its inaugural season.

Cebu FC also added a foreign goalkeeper, Dutch Yusuf Cekic in a transfer from Netherlands club SC Barbaros Hengelo. / EKA