Cebu FC hands Taguig FC its first loss in PFL

CEBU FC bounced back from its first defeat of the 2024 Philippines Football League season with a 3-1 win over previously undefeated One Taguig FC last Sunday, May 12, 2024, at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City.

A week ago, Cebu FC suffered its first first loss of the season, 0-1, against defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo.

Last Sunday, Cebu FC was in top form and put on a show in front of its home fans.

The Gentle Giants took the lead in the first half compliments of a goal by striker Chima Uzoka in the 26th minute.

At the beginning of the second half, One Taguig FC equalized after veteran Yannick Tuason hit the back of the net in the 47th minute.

However, Cebu FC’s international players took charge late in the half. Japanese forward Rintaro Hama scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute, while Senegalese striker Abou Sy sealed the match with an 84th minute goal.

In other matches last Sunday, Davao Aguilas FC handed Stallion Laguna FC its first defeat with a 1-0 win, while Mendiola FC 1991 settled to a scoreless draw with Philippine Army FC.

Cebu FC moved back up to fourth place in the table with 12 points from four wins and a loss, while One Taguig FC dropped to seventh with 11 points from three wins, two draws and a loss.

Kaya FC-Iloilo still remained at the top with 16 points, Davao Aguilas FC with 15 points, while Stallion Laguna FC fell to third place with 13 points. United City FC fifth, while Manila Digger FC is sixth with 12 points and are just separated by 10-point goal difference. Mendiola FC 1991 is eighth, Loyola FC is ninth and Tuloy FC is 10th.

Cebu FC’s next match is on May 19 against Philippine Airforce FC at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium. / EKA