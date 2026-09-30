Cebu FC, Lapu-Lapu notch wins

CEBU FC and Lapu-Lapu City posted impressive victories as the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup resumed over the weekend at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Cebu FC defeated San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC), 4-2, in the Players 12 Group A on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, with Jack Javed Cajigasa earning Man of the Match honors.

In the Boys 14 Group B, Cebu United FC routed Abellana National School (ANS), 6-1, behind a strong performance from Man of the Match Paul Guaren.

Lapu-Lapu City also enjoyed a productive weekend in the Men’s Division 2.

Lapu-Lapu City blanked SportsGen International Football Academy, 8-0, on Saturday, Sept. 26, with Jerry Bonghanoy named Man of the Match. The team followed that up with a 5-1 victory over Opon FC on Sunday, with Wilmark Bandiling earning Man of the Match honors.

SportsGen suffered another heavy defeat on Sunday, falling 8-0 to Arkitek’s United. Josua Genson was named Man of the Match.

Arkitek’s United also lost to San Roque Football Club (SRFC), 6-1, on Saturday, with Roy Agustin Bulagao earning Man of the Match honors for SRFC.

The M Football Club scored a 6-0 victory over Opon FC on Saturday, with Christopher Daniel Aleo named Man of the Match.

In the Men’s Division 1, Rongcales FC defeated JR Impas, 6-3, on Sunday. Arnie Pasinabo Jr. was named Man of the Match.

MJ United FC also picked up a 2-0 victory over DB 18 Degrees on Saturday, with Kennedy Ciuzon earning Man of the Match honors.

In the Players 12 Group A on Saturday, Don Bosco defeated Guissepe FC, 3-1, behind the Man of the Match performance of Liam Doble.

Action in the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup continues this weekend at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex. / RICO B. RAMIREZ