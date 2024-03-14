Cebu FC loses key players

CEBU FC is making huge changes in its 2024 campaign in the Philippines Football League (PFL) after bidding farewell to some of its key players and coaching staff.

Cebu FC announced that Turkish striker Arda Çinkir, Cebuano forward Ivan Ouano, Ren Okuda, Ren Okuda, Ken Murayama and Ryoo Togashi are leaving.

The 21-year-old Çinkir was crucial to the success of the club as its main striker. He was first signed in 2022 as one of three Turkish players who joined the Cebu FC as part of its partnership with Turkish club Hatayspor. Çinkir left Cebu FC briefly last year to join Turkish side Darıca Genclerbirliği before returning later in the year. It’s still unknown where Çinkir will transfer.

Ouano, on the other hand, signed with the returning United City FC (UCFC) after playing nine matches for Cebu FC. This is Ouano’s second stint with UCFC after playing for the club from 2022 to 2023.

Togashi also signed with a new club, Hong Kong Premier League side Southern, while fellow Japanese Okuda and Murayama are left without a club as of the moment.

The coaching is also getting a revamp after head coach Joshua Schirmer and assistant coach Mustafa Al-Saffar.

Schirmer and Al-Saffar had a short stint with the team that lasted for less than a year. Under Schirmer, Cebu FC made history by competing in its first international tournament - the AFC Cup.

Cebu FC, however, was eliminated in the group stage after finishing third in Group F with a win, a draw and a loss.

Under Schirmer, Cebu FC failed to make in the finals of the 2023 Copa Paulino Alcantara after losing to Davao Aguilas in the semifinals.

Cebu FC will be competing in the biggest PFL season thus far with 15 clubs.

Cebu FC will compete against defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo, United City FC, Stallion FC-Laguna, Mendiola FC 1991, Maharlika Manila FC, Loyola FC, Davao Aguilas, Philippine Air Force FC, Philippine Army FC, Don Bosco Garelli, Manila Digger FC, Manila Montet FC, Tuloy FC and Taguig FC. / EKA