Cebu FC loses to Davao Aguilas, exits 2023 Copa

CEBU FC bowed out of the 2023 Copa Paulino Alcantara after losing to Davao Aguilas FC, 2-1, on aggregate in the semifinals on Nov. 3, 2023 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Cebu FC was down 1-0 on aggregate and needed to score two goals to advance to the finals.

After a nip and tuck opening half, Paolo Bugas seemingly secured the finals ticket of Davao Aguilas after scoring the match’s opening goal in the 78th minute.

Bugas caught Cebu FC goalkeeper Jun Badelic off guard and struck near the center circle.

Cebu FC’s chances of advancing to the finals was dim following Bugas’ goal late in the match.

Ivan Ouano scored the equalizer in the 11th minute of added time. But it made no difference, as Cebu FC was still behind by a goal on aggregate.

Meanwhile, two-time Copa winner Kaya FC-Iloilo advanced for the fifth time in the Copa finals after a 4-2 aggregate win over Stallion Laguna FC in the other semifinals.

Kaya FC defeated Stallion 2-1 in the second leg. Kaya FC came into the match with a 2-1 aggregate advantage after winning the first leg.

Kaya FC and Davao Aguilas face off in the finals next month.

The winner of the 2023 Copa Paulino Alcantara will get a slot in the group stage of next year’s Asian Football Confederation Cup.