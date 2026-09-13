Cebu FC losses to Maharlika FC in PFL

THE Cebu FC Gentle Giants had a rough start to their 2026-2027 Philippines Football League (PFL) season after a 0-1 loss to Maharlika FC On Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Metro Manila.

Jorrel Aristorenas broke away from the Gentle Giants’ defense and scored the match’s lone goal in the 39th minute.

Cebu FC wasn’t able to score an equalizer in the second half and Maharlika FC walked away with all three points.

After the departure of most of its key players from last season, Cebu FC is basically fielding a team of mostly new players.

Cebu FC’s next match will be on Oct. 4, 2026 against defending champion Manila Digger FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

In other matches last Saturday, Stallions FC outclassed Stephan Schröck-led Azkald Development Team, 4-0, and Kaya FC beat Tuloy FC, 3-0. / EKA