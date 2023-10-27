Cebu FC make history wins match in AFC Cup

IN JUST two years as a pro football club, Cebu FC has yet again made history after winning its first Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup match.

Cebu beat Shan United, 1-0, in Group F at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Thurday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Japanese winger Ken Murayama scored the match’s lone goal after a left-footed strike that bounced off Shan United goalkeeper Myo Min Latt before going into the back of the net in the 29th minute.

“I made history for the team and I’m so happy and I appreciate the fans, and the crowd.” said Murayama.

With the victory, Cebu FC is now in third place in Group F with three points. Phnom Penh Crown FC is at the top of the table with nine points after a 3-0 win over Macarthur FC.

Macarthur FC is second with six points, while Shan United dropped to fourth with no points.

“The biggest thing for me was the response from the players. After the Davao match, we were all disappointed the way that went, but I felt the players really stepped up their level and got the top result for this whole team at a time that we needed that result,” said Cebu FC head coach Joshua Schirmer. “In Australia, the way we lost, that’s not a nice feeling and then we followed it up with another poor performance here against Davao, it was crunch time. It was time to show that we can actually play and I think the players reacted really well and put in a good performance, could have been better but it is good enough.”

It was a close match with both sides having equal opportunities to score. Cebu FC had nine shots, while Shan United had eight shot attempts. Both squads had a shot each on target.

Shirmir believes the squad has a lot to improve going into the second round of the AFC Cup group stage.

“Finishing chances, there’s one, something we definitely need to do a better job of, we could put this game away much earlier and made our job a lot easier in the second half had we finish some of those really big chances. Other than that we will try to get the workload right this week. We know it’s a heavy schedule with a lot of games in a short time and we will try to line up the right team so we can get the right results against Davao in the second leg,” he said.

Cebu FC will be playing the second leg of the 2023 Copa Paulino Alcantara on Nov. 3. It will be up against Shan United in the second round on Nov. 9 in Myanmar.