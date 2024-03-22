Cebu FC names 3 Bosconians to lineup

Following the departure of some of its key players in its unsuccessful AFC Cup campaign, Cebu FC loaded up its roster with some key signings, including three homegrown talents, for the upcoming Philippines Football League (PFL) season.

Cebu FC announced on social media the addition of Bosconians Glen Thomas Ramos, Erich Rafael Orale and Kamil Amirul as well as prolific scorer Abou Sy, young Turkish midfielder Devrim Ali Yanik and Fil-Norwegian Rhino Goutier.

Ramos played collegiate football with University of Sto. Tomas and is the son of prominent Cebuano football coach Glen Ramos.

Amirul and Orale are also former Bosconian standouts and will be added to Cebu FC’s defensive line. Amirul last played for the Azkals Development Team, while Orale, the son of Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) president Rodney Orale, is coming off a college stint in UST.

Cebu FC is preparing for the upcoming PFL season, which has expanded from five clubs to 15.

A huge void was left after Turkish striker Arda Çinkir, Ren Okuda, Ken Murayama, Ryoo Togashi and Cebuano Ivan Ouano departed from the club.

Cebu FC, however, quickly replaced the offensive prowess of Çinkir by signing Senegalese forward Sy, a deadly striker who scored 11 goals in 10 matches for Kaya FC-Iloilo last season.

The 19-year-old Yanik brings in youth to the club and will be added in the midfield along with Ramos, who has been a star in high school with Don Bosco Technical College, and Goutier. / EKA