Cebu FC obliterates DB Garelli in PFL

Cebu FC got its most impressive win of the 2024 Philippines Football League (PFL) season after a 16-2 demolition of Don Bosco Garelli FC last June 1, 2024 at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City, Cebu.

It was total domination by the Gentle Giants with nine different players hitting the back of the net, and Surinamese winger Zamoranho Ho-a-tham and Senegalese striker Abou Sy both scoring a hat-trick.

Dutch winger Guytho Mijland scored the opening goal in the 14th minute. It was followed by the first of three goals by Ho-a-tham in the 35th minute.

Liberian forward Jangobah Johnson answered with a goal for Don Bosco two minutes later.

Cebu FC finished the opening half strong with three straight goals — defender Jaime Rosquillo in the 39th, Roberto Corsame Jr. first minute of added time and Kamil Amirul in the third minute of added time — for a 5-1 lead at halftime.

Cebu FC totally dominated the second half scoring 11 more goals, while Cebu FC goalkeeper Yusuf Cekic only conceded one goal.

Chima Uzoka came off the bench and scored in the 54th minute, followed by a goal by fellow substitute Kintaro Miyagi a minute later.

Japanese winger Rintaro Hama joined in on the fun and hit the back of the net in the 66th minute, followed Uzoka’s second goal in the 68th minute.

Johnson broke Cebu FC’s scoring barrage after connecting for Don Bosco in the 72nd minute, but Hama quickly answered with his second goal a minute later.

Ho-a-tham, who was named “Man of the Match,” and Sy completed their hat-trick performances later in the match. Ho-a-tham scored back-to-back goals in the 78th and 80th minutes, while Sy struck in the 82nd and 88th minutes.

Mijland managed to add another goal in a minute of added time for a total of 16 goals for Cebu FC for the biggest margin of victory for the season.

With the impressive win, Cebu FC moved up to second place with 21 points and just a point behind defending champion and league-leader

Kaya FC-Iloilo.

Stallion Laguna FC is third with 19 points, followed by Davao Aguilas UMak also with 19. One Taguig FC is fifth with 18 points.

Cebu FC faces Davao Aguilas on June 9, 2024 in another home match. / EKA