Cebu FC opens PFL 2026-27 season against Maharlika at Rizal Memorial

THE Cebu FC Gentle Giants will make their debut in the 2026-27 Philippines Football League (PFL) season against Maharlika Manila FC on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Metro Manila.

“This is exciting and we balanced the new players and the old players. Their chemistry is okay right now. But they need to show it in a real game. That’s why I always emphasize that regardless if you are new or old, they need to adjust to our system,” Cebu FC head coach Glen Ramos told

SunStar Cebu.

“Our tune-up games have been a big help. I’ve seen a positive response from our players. We are ready. Based on our training and preparation, we will give other teams a good fight. Our target is always to become the top team,” Ramos added.

Cebu FC has lost some of its key players, including co-captains Roberto “Papu” Corsame Jr. and Daniel Gadia, who have been with the team since 2021 but left the team for different clubs.

Aside from the duo, star goalkeeper Rami Jeridi, Naoki Takasu, Kazuha Sudo, Kaito Asano, Willy Kapawa, Anderson Pinto, Rhino Goutier, Goktug Demiroglu, Leo Maquiling, Elijah Lao, and Jaime Rosquillo have also left the team.

However, the club has made some key additions, including returning Chima Uzoka, Japanese goalkeeper Teimoshii Shiraoka, veteran midfielder Shirmar Felongco, Japanese defender Shinchiro Ochiai, American striker Fahem Ibrahim, and Ivorian forward Lamine Konate, to name a few.

Saturday’s match starts at 3 p.m.

Cebu FC finished fourth last season with 48 points and was just behind on goal difference to third place Kaya FC.

Manila Digger FC took the title last season, while One Taguig FC finished second. / EKA