CEBU Football Club (CFC) edged Abellana National School (ANS), 4-3, in a thrilling Boys Under-14 quarterfinals of the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup last Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The exciting seven-goal encounter saw both teams display determination and attacking intent, but CFC managed to hold on for the narrow victory.

Abellana National School got off to a strong start, with Peter Nagiel Melgo scoring the opening goal at the 2:13 mark. CFC responded two minutes later through Emmanuel Matugas to level the match.

Cebu FC took the lead at 16:50 following an own goal by ANS. Marcus Rama added another goal in the 24th minute to give CFC a 3-1 advantage at halftime.

CFC continued its impressive performance in the second half, as Phil Del Rio found the net at 38:42 to extend the lead to 4-1.

However, ANS refused to give up and fought back as Melgo completed his brace in the 57th minute and Jeyz Omnos scored another goal at 64:55 to cut the deficit.

Despite ANS’ late rally, CFC held its ground to secure the quarterfinal victory.

Matugas was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance and contribution to CFC’s win.

In other Boys 14 quarterfinal matches, Don Bosco Liloan and Cebu United FC advanced to the semifinals with identical 2-0 victories over Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) and Giuseppe FC, respectively. Legacy FC also booked a semis berth after defeating Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 3-0.

Gian Alfante of DB Liloan, Cebu United’s Khael Pantonial, and Blu Travis Llaban of SHS-AdC were named Man of the Match.

In the Players 12 category, San Carlos School of Cebu, CFC, DB Liloan, and Makati FC also advanced to the semifinals.

San Carlos won 4-2 over DBTC via penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw in regulation time, while CFC routed Legacy FC 5-0. Don Bosco Liloan blanked Giuseppe FC, 2-0, and Makati FC shut out the Paref Springdale Titans, 4-0.

Meanwhile, the Giuseppe Dads recorded one of the weekend’s biggest victories, overpowering Erco Samareno, 12-1, in the Men’s 38-Above division.

Toledo FC and Don Bosco Alumni FC battled to a 1-1 draw, while Don Bosco Magone registered a 2-0 victory over Hangak FC in the other Men’s 38 matches.

In the Men’s 50-Above competition, Erco Samareno bounced back with a convincing 5-1 victory over Don Bosco Alumni FC, while KNF Cebu North United nipped Classic FC, 2-1. / RBR