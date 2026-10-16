Cebu FC remains focused ahead of Tuloy FC clash

CEBU Football Club remains focused and determined as the team prepares for its upcoming Philippines Football League match against Tuloy FC following a challenging start to its campaign.

The Cebu FC Gentle Giants will face the Tuloy FC squad from Alabang, Muntinlupa, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at 3 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Cebu FC represents more than a football team. It represents a city, its people, and a community that continues to support the club. The Cebuano players understand the responsibility of representing their home, and the entire squad is committed to giving its best and making the people of Cebu proud.

The club also acknowledges the progress Tuloy FC has made since last season. Its more attacking approach and improved goalscoring form make them a competitive opponent, and Cebu FC understands the importance of being fully prepared for the challenge ahead.

The objective is clear: to perform better, compete as a team, and get the three points.

Cebu FC will also continue its gesture of wearing black armbands, as it did in its previous match, to express its support for peace. The club believes football has the power to unite people and stands in solidarity with the call for peace.

Despite the difficult start, Cebu FC remains committed to its objectives, its supporters, and the responsibility to represent Cebu with pride.

“We play for Cebu. We will continue to work, improve, and give our best for our city and its people.” / PR