Cebu FC set for rematch vs. Valenzuela

CEBU Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants is set to face Valenzuela PB-Mendiola FC for the second time this season as the Philippine Football League campaign continues at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

In their previous meeting, the Gentle Giants produced a commanding 9-0 win, one of their most dominant displays of the campaign. Rico Andes, Anderson Pinto, Abdulfatohi Khudoidodzoda, Jacob Liao, Esrom Paulos, Abou Sy, and Tam Ramos each found the net, while Leo Maquiling stole the spotlight with a brace to complete the rout.

Despite the lopsided scoreline in their earlier meeting, Cebu FC approaches Sunday’s rematch with focus and discipline. The Gentle Giants are coming off another decisive win against

Philippine Army FC and are determined to maintain momentum as the second round intensifies.

The emphasis remains on consistency, execution, and sustaining the level of performance that has kept them in strong position in the league standings. With the race at the top tightening, every match carries added importance.

Cebu FC looks forward to delivering another strong showing in front of its home supporters as the club continues its push toward the summit of the Philippine Football League.

Tickets for Sunday’s match against Mendiola FC are available online. / PR