Cebu FC Heads to Thailand, Seeks First Shopee Cup Win

CEBU Football Club (Cebu FC) will continue its campaign in the 2025–2026 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup with back-to-back matches in Thailand over the next two weeks.

The Gentle Giants face BG Pathum United on Jan. 28, 2026, at Pathum Thani Stadium, before locking horns with Buriram United the following week at Buriram Stadium.

Still searching for their first victory in the Shopee Cup after going winless last season, Cebu FC managed a 1-1 draw against Selangor FC on December 3, earning their first point in Group A.

The Gentle Giants remain in dire need of a win to stay alive in the group stage.

