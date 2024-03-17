Cebu FC signs Özata, Öztürk

CEBU FC is back with its Turkish connection after signing two Turkish coaches to lead the club this year.

Cebu FC got the services of Memiş Özata as the head coach and technical director and brought back Levent Öztürk as assistant coach.

Özata brings to the club much-needed coaching experience. He’s coached clubs in Europe, like Turkish teams Nevşehirspor, Bayrampaşaspor, and Orduspor, and Slovakian side Partizan.

Özata holds a Uefa A Diploma, Academy Master, TFF Trainer, and Tudor owner Head Coach credentials. He’s trained coaching in Netherland and Turkey.

Özata started his football career playing for the youth team of Groningen G.V.A.V Rapiditas before playing a lengthy career in different clubs in Turkey.

On the other hand, Öztürk is making his second stint as Cebu FC’s assistant coach. He’s very familiar with the club after working as an assistant coach for Cebu FC with the late Mehmet Kakil from 2022 to 2023.

Kakil and Özturk did wonderful things for the fledgling club and steered Cebu FC to back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Philippines Football League (PFL), earning the Cebuano side its first trip to the AFC Cup.

Joshua Schirmer along with Mustafa Al-Saffar took over the helm of the club in a very short stint as coaches.

Schirmer and Al-Saffar took over for Kakil and Özturk and left the club less than a year. / EKA