Cebu FC still winless in Shopee Cup

A WIN continues to elude Cebu FC in the group stage of the 2025-2026 Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup after suffering another loss in the tournament.

Cebu FC lost to Vietnam’s Cong An Hanoi FC, 0-1, at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

It was a painful defeat for the Gentle Giants, who managed to hold their ground against Cong An Hanoi before conceding a goal in the waning minutes of the match.

French-Vietnamese Cao Pendant Quang Vinh scored a timely goal for the host team in the 89th minute.

Cebu FC goalkeeper Rami Jeridi successfully blocked an attempt by Tran Duc Nam from a shot coming off a rebound, but Pendant was at the right place at the right time to take control of the ball and scored it from point-blank range.

Despite eight minutes of extra time, giving Cebu FC nine minutes to equalize, the Cebuanos couldn’t find the back of the net and Hanoi FC walked away with the victory.

Last month, Cebu FC also lost its first group stage match to Singapore’s Tampines Rovers, 1-3.

In other Group A matches, Malaysia’s Selangor FC beat Tampines Rovers, 4-2, while Thai rivals BG Pathum United and Buriram United settled for a 2-2 draw.

Cebu FC is at the bottom of Group A with no points.

Selangor FC sits at the top of the standings with four points. BG Pathum United is second also with four points but behind on goal difference.

Tampines Rovers is third with three points, followed by Hanoi FC also with three points at fourth place. Buriram United holds fifth place with two points.

Cebu FC’s next match is scheduled for Dec. 3 against Selangor FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila. / EKA