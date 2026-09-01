Cebu Fighting Championship slated Sept. 5

AFTER an eight-year lull from promoting MMA events, Yaw-Yan Ardigma Cebu CEO and founder Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. returns to the martial arts scene with the Cebu Fighting Championship -- “Kumbati na! Return of the Warriors” on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, at the Barangay Day-as Multipurpose Complex.

“After eight years, I’m finally back,” said Caniga, who is considered as the “Father of Cebu MMA,” during a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 1. “We’re here in Day-as and we’ll be featuring some great fights and new faces.”

The Muay Thai main event will feature dreaded striker Renan “Flash” Noblefranca against 2024 National Muay Thai gold medalist Jhan Villegas.

“I’m alway keeping myself in shape. I’m looking for a win. You just have to watch to see what happens in this fight,” said Noblefranca.

In the MMA main event, undefeated 18-year-old Owen Fabular will lock horns with Janc Clark Barbaso.

Fabular carries a 2-0 record, while the 22-year-old Barbaso has a 4-1 win-loss slate.

In the MMA co-feature, Zen Pacible will take on unbeaten Trister Yasay. Pacible has a 2-1 record, while Yasay is 3-0.

Meanwhile, Alex Mabaquiao Jr. will slug it out with Div Boja in an amateur MMA bout. Mabaquiao is 1-0, while Boja is 1-1.

“As a barangay leader in Day-as, I feel very proud of Master Ekin,” said Day-As Barangay Captain Freddie Esmas. “He chose the gym as the venue for this [event]. As you know, he’s been with martial arts for so long and we have been longtime neighbors. That’s why Barangay Day-as is in full support of this event.” / EKA