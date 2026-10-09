Cebu finds its place in the country’s cocktail story

This year, the festival moves to Cebu for the first time, marking a new chapter for an event that launched in Manila in 2025. Scheduled for November 13 to 15, 2026, the festival’s activities will span Cebu City, Mandaue City and Mactan, connecting local bars with visiting award-winning bartenders from across Asia.

“Cebu has the infrastructure, the bars and a developing cocktail industry,” said Aaron Aw of Philippine Cocktail Fiesta, citing the city’s international air links and its capacity to welcome visiting industry professionals.

The festival also presents an opportunity to bring greater attention to the people and products behind the local scene.

“Whenever there is movement like this, we want to put the spotlight on our local artisans and beverages. We want to see the industry grow and show that we have the strength to communicate what we do to an international audience,” added Seth Binolirao of Department of Tourism Central Visayas Office.

That exchange will happen through collaborations between visiting bartenders and local venues, alongside cocktail-pairing experiences and industry discussions. Cebu’s appeal also reaches beyond its bars, with its tropical setting, beaches and hospitality offering international guests another way to experience the city.

“Cebu has its own brand of service. It is a tropical destination with beaches and experiences that people want to visit, and we want to make sure our international guests discover something new here,” Aw said.

The festival’s program includes the Philippine Cocktail Fiesta Bar Congress at NUSTAR Resort Cebu on November 15, with discussions and masterclasses on the future of Asian cocktail culture.

Cebu’s bartending community is also central to the festival, with local industry figures Gab Carlos, John Orozco, John Park, Eugene Dy, Kevin Obach, Fred Obach and Adrian Muntuerto forming the Cebu Fiesta Committee. / JAT S