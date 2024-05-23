Cebu firm Oakridge inks deal for waste management practices

CEBU-BASED Oakridge Realty Development Corp. (ORDC) and Guun Co. Ltd. (Philippine Branch) inked a partnership on April 18, 2024, to advance environmental stewardship in the community.

Oakridge Business Park is the first business park in Cebu to offer electric vehicle charging stations, offering a convenient and eco-friendly option for tenants and guests.

It’s also the first park in the area to be fully powered by 100 percent renewable energy, showcasing its dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and supporting clean energy.

The company said its tie-up with Guun signified a significant leap forward in ORDC’s sustainability journey.

Together, the two entities aspire to introduce sustainable waste management practices that will set new standards for environmental excellence and spark positive change in the community.

Guun is a pioneer in recycling raw plastic materials that produce Fluff Fuels.

These groundbreaking fuels offer eco-friendly and cost-effective alternatives to traditional fossil fuels. / KOC