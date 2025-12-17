Cebu firms eye trade, tech ties with Ukraine

CEBU’S private sector is exploring ways to deepen business-to-business ties with Ukraine as local companies look beyond traditional markets to diversify trade, technology and investment partnerships, top officials of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) said.

Pedro “Pete” Delantar, CCCI vice president for international affairs, said Ukrainian officials have reached out to gauge interest among Cebu businesses for potential trade exchanges and future missions, as Kyiv seeks closer engagement with chambers across Asia through its embassy in Manila.

“The Ukrainian government, through its embassy, has reached out to gauge the interest of Cebu’s business groups,” Delantar said. “They are keen to establish direct connections with chambers like CCCI to identify areas for mutually beneficial trade, technology and knowledge exchange.”

Despite ongoing geopolitical challenges, Delantar said Ukraine remains a key player in several strategic industries, with agriculture seen as a natural starting point for cooperation. Ukraine is among the world’s largest exporters of wheat and agricultural inputs, opening potential collaboration in agri-technology, food security and modern farming systems.

“Agriculture is a clear entry point,” Delantar said. “Ukraine is a major supplier of wheat and agri-products, and they have developed technologies — despite being a cold-climate country — that could be adapted locally, including efficient farming methods and aquaculture innovations.”

He also pointed to Ukraine’s growing capabilities in artificial intelligence and software development, areas where Cebu-based firms could pursue partnerships in IT services, digital solutions and innovation-led enterprises.

CCCI president Jay Yuvallos said Cebu businesses are increasingly open to engaging emerging and non-traditional markets, provided partnerships are strategic and aligned with international safety and trade standards.

“Our approach is pragmatic,” Yuvallos said. “We focus on industries where Cebu has competitive strengths and where partnerships can deliver tangible value — whether in agriculture, technology or skills exchange — while remaining mindful of global conditions.”

The chamber said any engagement with Ukraine would initially prioritize internationally coordinated platforms such as virtual exchanges, institutional cooperation and carefully planned trade missions when conditions allow.

Interest in closer ties was underscored by the recent visit of Ukrainian Ambassador to the Philippines Yuliia Fediv to Cebu, her first official trip to the province. During the visit, Fediv met with officials from Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova and the provincial government.

Businessman Curtis Go, Ukraine’s local partner in Cebu, said he would work with public and private stakeholders to advance partnerships that could open new economic and cultural linkages between the Philippines and Ukraine. / KOC