Cebu firms urged to join hungary council

THE Embassy of Hungary has invited the Cebu business community to join the newly established Philippine-Hungary Business Council to take advantage of the various business opportunities and broaden bilateral trade between the Philippines and Hungary.

In her recent visit to Cebu, Hungarian Ambassador Titanilla Tóth highlighted Hungary’s thriving economic landscape, emphasizing its strategic location in Central Europe, competitive labor market and investor-friendly policies as compelling reasons for Filipino businesses to consider expansion or collaborate with their counterparts in Hungary.

Tóth met with the Cebuano business community on Tuesday night, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu for a networking and cultural performance hosted by Hungarian Honorary Consul to Visayas Joy Benedicto-Tan.

The gathering was a continuing celebration of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Hungary and the Philippines.

Tóth said 24 companies from the Philippines have already visited Hungary last year through the council’s inaugural trade mission.

Opportunities for growth

Collaborations in agriculture remains a primary focus with Hungary interested in exporting high-quality agricultural goods, like meat and exploring Philippine tropical products, such as mangoes.

“We would like to have a closer cooperation on meat importation because the Hungarian quality meat is really something on the market now. So I would be really happy to see the real Hungarian sausage made out of Hungarian pork, Hungarian paprika,” said the lady ambassador.

Tóth added that there are also opportunities in manpower deployment as Hungary seeks skilled labor for its manufacturing and automotive sectors. Currently, over 12,000 Overseas Filipino Workers are employed in Hungary, mainly in factories, due to Hungary’s strong demand in industrial sectors.

Tourism is also another potential area for collaboration and growth. Tóth highlighted the ease of travel to Budapest with one-stop flights via hubs like Doha and Istanbul.

She said Hungary’s renowned Christmas markets, culinary tours and wine festivals offer rich cultural experiences that appeal to Filipino tourists.

Hungarians, on the other hand, love the beaches in

the Philippines.

“Most Hungarians are interested very much in diving and the Philippines has beautiful diving spots. We are a landlocked country and we don’t have these beautiful beaches,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hungary has further extended its cultural investment in the Philippines, funding the restoration of Cebu’s historic Sibonga Church and producing a commemorative booklet on Cebu’s sites. Tóth said these efforts underscore Hungary’s commitment to fostering cultural ties and supporting local heritage.

Bilateral trade

The Department of Trade and Industry said the total merchandise trade between the Philippines and Hungary amounted to US$189.84 million in 2022, displaying an increasing trend since 2020 when total trade momentarily declined coinciding with the pandemic year.

Among the 27 European Union member states, Hungary ranked as the Philippines’ seventh top export market and 15th top GSP+ export market in 2022. In terms of inward investments, the Philippines sees opportunities in Hungary’s expertise in agriculture, information and communication technologies, digital technologies, and water technologies as well as the Philippines’ key industries such as renewable energy, green metals, electric vehicles manufacturing, and smart and high-tech light manufacturing. / KOC