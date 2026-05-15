Cebu fish production rises 8.33% in 2025

Summary

Cebu’s total fisheries production reached over 36,500 metric tons in 2025, an 8.33 percent increase from 2024, driven by a recovery in commercial and marine municipal fishing.

Marine municipal fisheries remained the largest volume contributor, growing 21.10 percent to 18,533.77 metric tons due to massive production spikes in anchovies, siganid, and Bali sardinella.

While the commercial subsector grew 17.70 percent to 9,641.69 metric tons, aquaculture production fell 18.16 percent to 8,405.42 metric tons and inland municipal fisheries dropped 31.83 percent.

CEBU’S total fisheries production reached more than 36,500 metric tons in 2025, an 8.33 percent increase from the 33,774.15 metric tons recorded in 2024, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in a preliminary report released on its website on April 27, 2026.

The PSA said the rise was driven by gains in commercial and marine municipal fishing which staged a recovery in 2025, overcoming previous declines to serve as the primary driver of the local fishing industry.

Production in municipal fisheries rose to 18,533.77 metric tons during the year, representing a 21.10 percent increase compared to the 15,304.15 metric tons produced in 2024.

Despite facing a decline in 2024, marine municipal fisheries remained the largest contributor to total fisheries volume. The subsector accounted for 50.66 percent of the Cebu province’s total fisheries production in 2025.

This rebound was fueled by massive production spikes in specific fish varieties.

Anchovies and fimbriated sardines were the top-produced species, the PSA report said.

Anchovies, locally known as dilis, posted the highest fish production in the category at 4,876.47 metric tons, marking a staggering 1,334.26 percent increase from the 340 metric tons recorded in 2024.

Production of siganid or samaral also surged by 1,042.24 percent to 2,186.01 metric tons, up from 191.38 metric tons the previous year.

Indian mackerel, or alumahan, grew by 52.57 percent to 2,008.62 metric tons, while Bali sardinella, commonly known as tamban, climbed by 304.93 percent to 1,610.49 metric tons.

In contrast, production of big-eyed scad or matangbaka declined sharply by 59.75 percent to 1,420.67 metric tons from 3,529.54 metric tons in 2024, indicating a shift in market supply trends.

Municipal fisheries involve fishing in marine waters within 15 kilometers from the shoreline using small fishing boats of three gross tons or less. The Quarterly Municipal Fisheries Survey (QMFS) collects data on the volume and prices of fish species unloaded at municipal landing centers.

Meanwhile, marine fisheries involve catching, processing, and selling fish and other aquatic animals in seawater using larger-scale methods such as mechanized fishing and synthetic fiber nets.

Fish are caught at sea, sorted on fishing vessels, and brought to shore, with common species including mackerel, tuna, sardines, and Bombay duck.

Commercial

The commercial fisheries subsector also saw positive movement in 2025, reflecting its growing contribution to Cebu’s economy.

Production reached 9,641.69 metric tons, up 17.70 percent from the 8,191.79 metric tons recorded in 2024.

Fimbriated sardines, locally known as tunsoy, led commercial fish production with 2,543.06 metric tons. Roundscad or galunggong ranked second, with output rising by 28.90 percent to 1,970.35 metric tons.

Commercial fisheries refer to fishing operations conducted in marine waters beyond 15 kilometers from the shoreline using fishing boats weighing more than three gross tons. Data were gathered through the Quarterly Commercial Fisheries Survey (QCFS), which monitors the volume and prices of fish unloaded at commercial landing centers.

Aquaculture

Despite gains in other fisheries sectors, aquaculture production declined by 18.16 percent during the period. Output dropped to 8,405.42 metric tons from 10,270.23 metric tons in 2024.

Production from brackishwater fishponds fell sharply by 45.72 percent to 3,402.18 metric tons. In contrast, seaweed production remained strong, increasing by 20.84 percent to 3,462.13 metric tons.

Freshwater fishponds posted the highest growth rate at 70.39 percent, although production volume remained low at 48.63 metric tons.

Aquaculture covers the farming and cultivation of fish and other aquatic species in facilities such as fishponds, fish pens and fish cages, including oyster, mussel and seaweed culture. Data were collected through the Quarterly Aquaculture Survey (QAqS).

Inland fisheries

Meanwhile, inland municipal fisheries, which include fishing activities in lakes and rivers, continued to decline in 2025. Production dropped by 31.83 percent to 5.44 metric tons from 7.98 metric tons in 2024.

The PSA said the subsector contributes only a minimal share to Cebu’s overall fisheries production.

Inland fisheries involve fishing in inland bodies of water using boats weighing three gross tons or less, or fishing activities that do not require boats. Data were gathered through the Quarterly Inland Fisheries Survey (QIFS).

The 2025 figures were based on quarterly surveys of commercial fisheries, municipal fisheries and aquaculture farms across Cebu. Officials said the data remain preliminary and may still change once validation is completed. / CDF