Cebu flooding a 'broken system,' says Garganera

CEBU City Councilor Joel Garganera has called for a three-pronged approach to address the city’s persistent flooding.

During a privilege speech on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, Garganera described the city’s flooding problem as a symptom of a “broken system” and not the problem itself.

He said resolving it must involve improvements in infrastructure, cooperation, and behavior.

The councilor said the city must resume clearing waterways and removing structures that block the flow of water. Cebu City has eight major rivers and waterways.

He said the flooding is a result of outdated plans and past mistakes. He cited old maps showing where rivers and natural channels once flowed. However, many of these waterways have since been covered by reclaimed land and paved streets, leaving rainwater with nowhere to go except into homes and businesses.

Garganera said the city’s drainage system needs an upgrade. He also pushed for the installation of rainwater catchment systems in new developments, particularly in higher-elevation areas of the city.

He noted that the city’s drainage master plan was last updated in 2005—20 years ago—and that much has changed in the city since then.

Garganera moved for the council to request updates on the drainage master plan from the City Planning and Development Office and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Cooperation with other local government units was also crucial, Garganera said, adding that floodwater knows no political boundaries.

He stressed that Cebu City must strengthen its partnership with nearby cities such as Mandaue and Talisay, as they share rivers along their boundaries.

Moreover, the city should also address public behavior, Garganera said. A creative and sustained information campaign is needed to educate residents about proper waste disposal.

This campaign, he added, must be backed by strict enforcement of environmental ordinances. (EHP)