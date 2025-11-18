Cebu floods renew call for resilient builds

THE devastating floods brought by typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) have cast a spotlight on real estate developments in Cebu’s mountainous areas, prompting renewed calls for stronger risk management in the property sector.

The typhoon, which claimed 269 lives, caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure, with some residents linking the severity of flooding to failed flood control projects and even unplanned or poorly managed hillside developments, among others.

Industry experts said that the disaster underscores the need for developers to integrate comprehensive flood mitigation strategies into their projects.

Sought for comment, Joey Roi Bondoc, Director for Research at Colliers Philippines, highlighted the importance of proactive planning, noting that “flooding is one issue that developers should address moving forward.”

“This is one reason why major firms develop master-planned communities to address issues such as traffic congestion, flooding, as well as lack of green and open spaces,” he said.

Bondoc said master-planned communities, which combine residential, commercial, and recreational areas with proper drainage and open spaces, are increasingly seen as the benchmark for sustainable urban development in flood-prone regions.

The flooding has also served as a cautionary signal for property buyers.

Bondoc emphasized the need for due diligence, urging prospective homeowners to “double/triple check the location of residential developments, do research, and ensure that flooding issues are addressed by developers.”

Meanwhile, the recent flooding may also result in shifting buyer behavior.

Clementine Rama, owner of Rama Realty and Brokerage, said that buyers are now more selective, avoiding flood-prone barangays such as Liloan, Talisay, Talamban, Kalunasan and Balamban.

“Properties in high-risk areas often take longer to sell and may see price reductions of 10 percent to over 30 percent as buyers factor in potential repair costs,” Rama said.

She added that buyers are increasingly prioritizing elevated locations with proven drainage systems, conducting detailed checks on flood history, developer compliance and mitigation features before making purchases.

Rama also emphasized the role of transparency and expertise for real estate brokers.

“Full disclosure about flood risks, highlighting resilient properties, and guiding clients through due diligence builds trust and ensures long-term value,” she said, noting that rising flood insurance premiums and lender caution are also influencing market dynamics.

Local government officials and planners have noted that rapid urbanization in Cebu’s mountains has altered natural waterways and reduced the land’s ability to absorb heavy rainfall, exacerbating flooding in lower-lying areas. While infrastructure improvements and zoning regulations are being considered, experts stress that sustainable development must remain a shared responsibility among industry stakeholders.

As climate risks grow, Typhoon Tino serves as a stark reminder that resilience and foresight are critical for the real estate sector. Industry observers believe that lessons from Cebu’s recent experience will influence how future projects are designed, potentially reshaping development practices in flood-prone areas across the Philippines. / KOC