Cebu Floods: Where did funds go?

THE sheer scale of destruction from Typhoon Tino in Cebu—which left at least 111 people dead and prompted a declaration of state of calamity—has reopened a painful question: what happens when massive infrastructure spending doesn’t prevent disaster? The overflowing Butuanon River and collapsed retaining walls are stark reminders that concrete alone isn’t enough to keep communities safe.

Typhoon Tino struck Cebu on Nov. 4, 2025, causing widespread and devastating flooding. In the aftermath, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered a high-level investigation into the effectiveness of numerous flood control projects previously implemented across the province.

Infra Investment

This event forces a national reckoning regarding local infrastructure spending. Records from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) show a significant investment in preventing this exact scenario:

2016 to 2022: 343 flood control structures were built.

2023 to 2025 (current administration): 168 projects were implemented, with 55 still ongoing.

This means hundreds of projects have been completed in Cebu over the last decade, yet the recent typhoon brought severe inundation.

This apparent gap between allocated budgets and actual flood protection is what prompted the presidential probe.

The broader governance issues

The Cebu floods don’t just highlight a weather problem; they underscore chronic issues in large-scale public works:

Accountability in spending: The core issue is assessing whether funds were used for projects that were well-designed, properly constructed, and maintained. The President’s directive aims to “assess the quality and effectiveness of these projects.”

Coordination failure: Effective flood control requires more than just concrete walls. It demands coordination between national agencies (like DPWH), local government units (provinces and cities), and consistent adherence to environmental planning, especially around major waterways like the Butuanon River.

Recent history of shocks: This disaster comes shortly after northern Cebu was hit by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake just last month, an event that claimed over 70 lives. The repeated impact of natural hazards tests the resilience built by public works investments.

Conflicting views on the infrastructure’s status

The immediate aftermath has brought differing views on whether the projects have failed or if external factors were simply overwhelming.

The executive view: Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro noted the President’s frustration: “Budgets were allocated, yet the projects appear ineffective.” This suggests an initial assessment of systemic failure.

The local frustration: Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro voiced immense disappointment, highlighting the sheer volume of funding that seemingly yielded no result: “P26 billion of flood control funds for Cebu, yet we are flooded to the max.”

The official caution: In Cebu City, Mayor Nestor Archival is prioritizing immediate relief but has ordered a review of city projects.

City Councilor Dave Tumulak urges caution against jumping to conclusions, stating it’s “premature to label any of the projects as substandard or ‘ghost projects’ until a proper evaluation is completed.” He stressed the need for verification through inspection and documentation alongside the DPWH.

What to watch

The focus will now shift from immediate relief to the investigation’s findings. Keep an eye on several developments:

The presidential visit: President Marcos Jr. is set to visit the typhoon-hit areas soon to personally assess the damage and oversee aid distribution.

Cooperation and data flow: The administration is actively seeking all available facts and data from Governor Baricuatro to assist in determining who should be held accountable.

Technical review results: The most critical element will be the joint assessment by city and DPWH engineers.

Their verification of inspection and documentation will determine if the projects were simply overwhelmed, poorly built, or perhaps never fully executed as intended. / TPM and CAV