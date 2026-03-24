Cebu Food Bank grows from home project to anti-hunger hub

WHAT began as a home-based feeding initiative in 2015 has evolved into a full-scale food bank by 2023, reflecting the expanded anti-hunger efforts of founder Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro through the Cebu Food Bank of SimplyShare Foundation Inc. (SSFI).

While her daughter, now the SSFI Executive Director Elisse Nicole Catalan, is managing, Baricuatro made a quick tour to the Cebu Food Bank facility of SSFI on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, showcasing the foundation’s operations aimed at addressing food insecurity among vulnerable communities, particularly children.

Catalan said the Cebu Food Bank sources its supplies from surplus food and donations from partner companies.

The food bank has also partnered with Global FoodBanking Network, an international nonprofit organization supporting food banks in more than 50 countries.

Catalan said that before securing support from the global network, a non-government organization (NGO) must first undergo certification under the NGO source equivalency determination process.

The Cebu Food Bank is currently one of only two food banks operating in the Philippines, alongside Rise Against Hunger Philippines.

Meanwhile, Angat Buhay Foundation, founded by former Vice President Leni Robredo, is also working to establish its own food bank.

Dismissed

The Office of the Cebu City Prosecutor has dismissed the complaint filed by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero in April 2025 against SSFI officials, Baricuatro and Catalan for alleged illegal solicitation of donations.

Prior to the filing of the case, in March 2025, a Certificate of Recognition was even issued by the complainant herself.

In a resolution dated July 24, 2025, the prosecution office found no prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction against Baricuatro and Catalan, sued in connection with alleged violations of Presidential Decree 1564, or the Solicitation Permit Law, in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

“Equally telling is the fact that from 2020 onwards, the DSWD never called out the foundation’s activities as unlawful, much less moved to stop them. Instead, the agency commended the foundation, supported its operations, and even granted it a license to operate until 2028, a clear and unmistakable affirmation of trust. That they now turn around and invoke penal sanctions creates an absurdity bordering on estoppel,” read a portion of the decision.

“Suppose indeed any lapse was committed, the undersigned deemed that the proper response is not to impose criminal liability but to apply administrative remedies, such as requiring compliance moving forward. If any penalty is imposed, it should be corrective, rather than criminalizing genuine acts of public service,” it added.

The complaint stemmed from allegations that SSFI solicited donations through its website and social media accounts without the required permits from DSWD 7. (CDF)