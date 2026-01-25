Cebu forms council for PWDs

PERSONS with disabilities (PWDs) in Cebu are expected to benefit from strengthened coordination, policy-making, and monitoring of disability-related programs following the creation of a new provincial council under an executive order issued by Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

Baricuatro signed Executive Order 85, Series of 2025, on Dec. 22, establishing the Cebu Provincial Council for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities (PCWPD). The council will serve as the province’s primary policy-making, coordinating, monitoring, and advisory body on disability-related concerns, with the aim of promoting the rights, welfare, and full participation of PWDs in society.

Under the executive order, the governor or her duly authorized representative will serve as chairperson of the council, while the provincial persons with disability officer will act as vice chairperson.

Council members include the Provincial Social Welfare and Development officer, provincial administrator, provincial planning and development coordinator, provincial engineer, provincial health officer, provincial employment service officer, and Gender and Development officer, as well as three representatives from duly accredited civil society organizations of persons with disabilities.

Mandate and functions

The PCWPD is tasked to formulate, coordinate, and monitor the implementation of provincial policies, programs, and projects for persons with disabilities. It will also serve as an advisory body to the provincial government on disability-related issues and concerns.

In addition, the council will coordinate with national government agencies, local government units, non-government organizations, and private sector partners on disability programs. It is also directed to assist in the establishment, strengthening, and monitoring of city and municipal councils for the welfare of persons with disabilities across the province.

Funds required for the implementation of the executive order will be charged against available funds of the Provincial Government of Cebu, subject to existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing rules and regulations. / CDF