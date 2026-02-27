Cebu forms new commission to protect local heritage sites

THE Cebu Provincial Government is stepping up its efforts to safeguard the province’s history. A newly formed Heritage Site Commission will hold its very first meeting on March 5, 2026, to begin a fresh chapter in cultural preservation.

A major step for history

Governor Pamela Baricuatro officially called for the meeting in a notice sent out on February 25. The goal is to bring together experts and leaders to protect Cebu’s famous landmarks and cultural treasures.

Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces shared the news on Friday, Feb. 27, noting that this first session is all about getting everyone on the same page. The group will discuss its main goals and decide which historical sites need help first.

Who Is involved?

The commission is a "power team" of local leaders and heritage experts. It includes:

* Provincial Leaders: Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix “Ace” Durano will serve as the executive director.

* Government Officials: Members of the provincial board who focus on tourism, education, and the environment.

* Expert Partners: Representatives from the Philippine National Museum, the University of San Carlos, and the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc.

Setting the agenda

During the meeting at the Provincial Capitol, the group will introduce its members and present a plan for future programs. They will also hold an open forum to discuss how to best promote and protect Cebu’s rich history.

Baricuatro emphasized that having all these different groups work together is the only way to build a strong foundation for heritage governance.

Why it matters today

As Cebu continues to grow, its historic buildings and cultural sites face new challenges. By forming this commission, the province is making sure that the stories of the past are not lost to the progress of the future. This meeting marks the start of a long-term commitment to keeping Cebu’s identity alive for the next generation. (CDF)