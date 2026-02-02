Cebu forms new startup council to boost jobs, innovation

THE Cebu Provincial Government is taking a big step toward becoming a hub for technology and new businesses. To create more jobs and grow the economy, the Capitol has officially formed the Technology Startup Council.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro signed an executive order on January 15, 2026, to establish this team. The goal is to bring together the government, schools, and private businesses to support local inventors and entrepreneurs.

A team effort for growth

The council is designed to be a "bridge" between different groups. By working together, the government and the private sector hope to make it easier for new tech companies to start and grow in Cebu.

The council will be led by the Governor (or a representative) as the chairperson, along with the president of the Cebu Startup Ecosystem Alliance as the co-chairperson. Other members include:

* Experts from provincial planning and commerce committees.

* Innovation and development support groups.

* Three representatives specifically from the local startup community.

Helping New Businesses Succeed

The council has several important jobs to help local startups thrive:

Easier business rules: Recommending ways to cut red tape so businesses can open faster.

Finding talent: Helping people develop the skills needed for tech jobs.

Mentorship: Creating "founder schools" and programs to coach new business owners.

Connecting with investors: Helping startups find the money they need to grow.

Testing new ideas

One of the most exciting parts of the plan is the creation of "sandbox programs." These are safe, controlled environments where startups can test their new products or technologies in the real world before they fully launch.

The council will also work to make Cebu-based startups more famous by promoting them to investors and universities across the country.

What’s next?

The council is required to meet at least once every three months. Their first big task is to finish their internal rules and main plans within the next 90 days.

By streamlining support for innovation, Cebu aims to move toward a future where technology creates more opportunities and a stronger economy for everyone. (CDF)