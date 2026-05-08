Cebu fuel firm to add EV charging in Cebu stations

CEBU-BASED fuel retailer Top Line Business Development Corp. is expanding into the electric vehicle (EV) sector through a partnership with Vietnamese EV infrastructure firm V-Green Charging Stations Philippines Inc., a move expected to accelerate the rollout of EV charging facilities in the Visayas.

In a disclosure to the local bourse on Friday, May 8, 2026, Top Line said its wholly owned subsidiary, Light Fuels Corp., together with affiliates Vikingland Corp. and Pier Eighty-Eight Ventures Inc., signed a memorandum of understanding with V-Green to transform Light Fuels’ retail network into a “multi-energy platform” that will cater to both conventional fuel users and electric mobility customers.

The partnership will initially cover six Light Fuels stations in Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, as well as facilities at Pier88 and Bay Mall in Liloan, Cebu. The stations will host EV charging bays and battery-swapping facilities for VinFast e-scooters.

Brigitte Carmel Lapasaran Lim, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Top Line, said the initiative is aimed at future-proofing the company’s fuel business amid the evolving energy landscape.

“This strategic move aims to make our core fuel business future-ready in the current energy landscape. We are optimistic of our partnership with V-Green aimed at capturing EV customers, addressing service gaps by providing a multi-energy platform supporting both traditional fuels and electric mobility solutions,” Lim said.

The rollout comes as EV adoption in Central Visayas continues to grow. Data from the Land Transportation Office showed battery electric vehicle registrations in the region surged from 105 units in 2024 to 822 units in 2025, signaling rising demand for charging infrastructure.

Under the agreement, each participating Light Fuels station will have one to two EV charging bays capable of serving 18 to 20 vehicles daily using the Department of Energy-mandated Combined Charging System Combo 2 standard. Charging time is estimated at around 45 minutes per vehicle, depending on the unit.

Battery-swapping stations for electric scooters will also be installed, allowing users to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged units.

Nguyen Thi Vu An, V-Green’s Vietnamese representative, described the partnership as a major step in expanding sustainable transport infrastructure in the Philippines.

“This collaboration is a massive step forward in expanding our network and bringing sustainable energy to more locations,” she said.

Commercial operations are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026. The agreement will run for at least five years, renewable for another five years.

Top Line currently operates 18 service stations, with 32 more stations under construction or renovation and scheduled for phased completion by end-2026. / KOC