Cebu fuel hub project to boost supply security

CEBU-BASED listed fuel retailer and distributor Top Line Business Development Corp. is ramping up its expansion in the Visayas with plans to develop a major fuel logistics hub in Cebu, a move expected to strengthen regional fuel supply and support the local economy at a time of heightened volatility in global oil markets.

In a disclosure on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, Top Line said its subsidiary, Topline Logistics and Development Corp., signed a sublease agreement with the Ludo & Luym Group for a fuel depot facility in Cebu with an estimated storage capacity of 30 million liters.

The facility forms the first phase of the planned Top Line Energy Complex, which the company envisions as a strategic fuel logistics and storage hub for the Visayas.

The investment comes at a crucial time as global trade and fuel markets continue to face pressure from elevated oil prices amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns over supply disruptions and higher transport and logistics costs worldwide.

Industry analysts said additional storage capacity could help cushion Cebu and nearby provinces from supply shocks and price volatility by improving fuel inventory management and distribution efficiency.

Once completed by the fourth quarter of 2026, the depot will expand Top Line’s existing 10-million-liter storage capacity by around 300 percent, significantly enhancing the company’s logistics capabilities and supply chain reliability as it expands its network of Light Fuels stations and commercial accounts.

The project is also expected to generate economic activity in Cebu through infrastructure refurbishment, logistics operations, and increased fuel distribution capacity that would support businesses reliant on a stable energy supply, including transport, shipping, manufacturing, tourism, and construction sectors.

“We are entering our next phase of growth, and the Top Line Energy Complex is a cornerstone for our continued expansion,” said Eugene Erik Lim, the company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer.

“Through this agreement, we are strengthening our ability and capacity to expand to serve the growing energy needs of our customers while supporting broader efforts to improve regional energy security,” he added.

For his part, Douglas Luym, chairman of Ludo and Luym Group, said the partnership combines existing infrastructure with Top Line’s expanding fuel distribution operations and could help build a more reliable fuel supply chain for Cebu and the wider Visayas region.

Top Line said discussions are ongoing for succeeding development phases that may further expand the facility’s storage capacity, depending on market demand.

Once fully developed, the Top Line Energy Complex is expected to become a major logistics and distribution hub supporting the company’s long-term fuel operations in the Visayas. / KOC