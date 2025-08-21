Cebu gains direct air link to Brisbane with Jetstar’s new route

CEBU will soon have a direct connection to Brisbane as low-cost carrier Jetstar announced the launch of two new Philippines–Australia routes aimed at boosting tourism, trade and family ties.

Starting Dec. 3, 2025, Jetstar will operate three weekly flights between Cebu and Brisbane using its fuel-efficient Airbus A321LR aircraft. This follows the airline’s Manila–Perth service, which begins on Nov. 27.

In a statement, the two new routes are expected to generate over 108,000 low-fare seats annually, opening more opportunities for Australian travelers to visit the Philippines’ beaches and heritage sites, while providing Filipinos easier access to Australia.

The expansion forms part of Jetstar’s network growth across the Asia-Pacific, with the airline having launched or announced 20 new routes since mid-2024. The growth is backed by investments in its new-generation Airbus A321LR and A320neo aircraft, as well as the redeployment of Boeing 787 Dreamliners for longer-haul flights.

Jetstar Group chief executive officer Stephanie Tully described the Philippines expansion as a milestone for the airline. She said the Cebu–Brisbane and Manila–Perth services will not only strengthen people-to-people ties but also spur tourism and trade.

“From the white-sand beaches of Cebu to the dynamic energy of Manila, these routes offer incredible value and unforgettable experiences for travelers from Australia,” Tully said. / KOC