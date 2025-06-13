Cebu gears up for first-ever ‘gin fest’

METRO Cebu is set to experience another fantastic event as Marina Seaview prepares to host Cebu’s first-ever gin fest, dubbed “Gin & Chill,” on June 21, 2025. This event is poised to offer Cebuanos a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate the diverse world of gin.

A recent press conference shed light on the upcoming festivities, while also highlighting the different Father’s Day offerings on June 16. On Father’s Day, guests can enjoy chef-curated à la carte dishes by the sea. As an added incentive, spending thresholds on this day can unlock access to upcoming gin fest and benefits — such as haircuts and test drives.

On June 21, Marina Seaview will transform into a hub for gin appreciation. The event is expected to feature a variety of gin tastings, providing attendees with a chance to sample different expressions of the spirit. Beyond the beverages, the festival will incorporate DJ sets and local food pop-ups, aiming to create a vibrant atmosphere for discovery and connection.

Samantha Manigsaca, vice president of AppleOne Hospitality Group, described the event as “intentional” and “fresh,” emphasizing its focus on “community, flavor and culture.” Organizers envision Gin & Chill as more than a typical dining experience but a lifestyle event designed to foster an appreciation for gin within the Cebuano community. / LQ3