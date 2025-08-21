Cebu Gentle Giants fall to Singapore’s Tampines

CEBU Football Club bowed down to Singapore’s Tampines Rovers FC, 1-3, in its first Group A match of the 2025-2026 Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Japanese forward Hide Higashikawa scored a quick goal to give Tampines the early lead. He booted in the opening goal off a rebound just two minutes into the match.

Tampines defender Dylan Fox was in the right place at the right time as he headed in a goal in the 19th minute off a corner kick from Joel Chew.

Cebu responded two minutes later through Senegalese striker Abou Sy, who towered over Tampines defenders and hit the back of the net with a solid header from a corner kick delivered by Australian forward Esrom Paulos.

Cebu FC fought hard but was unable to score

an equalizer.

Maltese winger Trent Buhagiar broke away from Cebu FC’s defenders and scored a one-on-one finish past Cebu’s new goalkeeper, Rami Jridi, in the eighth minute of added time to seal the win

for Tampines.

In other Group A matches, Buriram United settled for a 1-1 draw with Selangor FC, while BG Pathum United outlasted Cong An Hanoi FC, 2-1.

Cebu FC’s next assignment in the Shopee Cup is against Hanoi FC on Sept. 24, 2025, at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam. / EKA