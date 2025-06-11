Cebu gets 500 new jobs as Asurion expands

US-BASED tech care giant Asurion is set to open a new contact center in Cebu City, a move that is expected to create at least 500 new jobs for Filipinos within the year.

In a statement, the Department of Trade and Industry, said the expansion is part of Asurion’s broader strategy to support its growing U.S. market.

Asurion, headquartered in Nashville and founded in 1994, is a global provider of smart device insurance, technical support and repair services to over 100 million customers, encompassing roughly one in three U.S. households.

The planned Cebu facility will bolster its service capabilities for this market.

The company’s general counsel, Grant Mullins, shared the development with DTI’s Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Washington D.C. Commercial counselor Kenneth Yap and Philippine Embassy in Washington minister and Consul Hans Siriban.

Asurion has maintained a significant presence in the Philippines for 16 years, with existing operations in Manila, Clark, Laguna, and Iloilo. These sites handle key functions including software development, call center operations and mobile phone remanufacturing, employing a substantial workforce of skilled Filipino professionals.

Mullins highlighted the favorable investment climate in the country. “There is a welcoming environment for investors, especially with the support of the Marcos administration,” Mullins noted, adding that Asurion successfully completed staffing for its call center expansion at the Clark Freeport Zone in 2024.

Yap emphasized the Philippines’ strategic role for Asurion, pointing out that it is the company’s sole site outside the United States for cell phone remanufacturing.

This facility currently employs approximately 1,400 skilled technicians primarily focused on repairing iPhones. Since commencing operations in 2009, Asurion Philippines has restored and shipped over 10 million iPhones to the U.S. market.

With the addition of the Cebu site, Asurion’s total workforce in the Philippines is projected to reach around 8,000 employees.

The DTI continues to engage with global industry leaders, positioning the Philippines as a premier destination for technology-driven investments, high-value job creation and long-term economic partnerships. / KOC