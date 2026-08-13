Cebu gets P265M for health, energy, roads

THE Cebu Provincial Government will prioritize health, energy and farm-to-market road projects after receiving P265 million in National Government funding under a Special Allotment Release Order (SARO).

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto presented the certification for the allocation to Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro during the distribution of the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) and Socio-Civic Projects Fund (SCPF) in Cordova, Cebu, on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

“It’s a great help, a big help. And I would like to thank the National Government, of course, to our President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.,” Baricuatro said.

“We are so deeply grateful and happy for this. This is going to be a big help for our people.”

The SARO, issued by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), authorizes the Provincial Government to incur obligations and use the funds for approved programs and projects.

Recto said the National Government would continue working with local officials to address key challenges in Cebu.

“Nagkakaisa ang local at national, at magtutulungan tayo para makinabang ang mga kababayan natin dito sa Cebu,” Recto said.

Asked about the country’s flooding problem, Recto said the National Government is preparing a flood-control master plan, with funding proposed for key infrastructure projects next year.

“For next year, there is a budget ulit for flood control,” Recto said.

“Of the total budget of P7.2 trillion, ang DPWH may P640 billion. P100 billion diyan mapupunta sa flood control,” he added.

Aside from the provincial allocation, Cordova received P20 million in LGSF assistance, while Cebu City was allocated P145 million through a SARO. Other Cebu LGUs also received SARO assistance.

Meanwhile, scholars from Barangay Buhisan in Cebu City said they would use financial assistance under the Bagong Pilipinas Presidential Scholars program for tuition.

The nationwide program provides P100,000 per barangay, with five scholars receiving P20,000 each. Recto said it targets students in their final semester of college.

An additional P100,000 per barangay is allocated for local development priorities, bringing the total allocation to P200,000.

“Big help ang scholarship labi na namo karun na fourth year kay ingun man jud nila nga daghan man jud og bayranan (The scholarship is a big help, especially now that we are in our fourth year, as they say there are really many expenses),” 21-year-old Angela Olorbida said.

Earl Lawrence Regidor, 22, said he would use the assistance for tuition.

“Ako ni siyang gamiton bahin sa tuition gyud (I will really use this for my tuition),” Regidor said. / CDF