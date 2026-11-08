Cebu gets rehab aid

LOCAL governments in Cebu have been allocated P1.365 billion to rebuild infrastructure damaged by the 2025 earthquake and typhoon Tino, with Bogo City receiving the largest share at P180 million.

The Cebu Province Public Information page announced in a statement on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, that the assistance was distributed during a ceremony presided over by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañang Palace on Thursday, Nov. 5. Gov. Pamela Baricuatro led the Cebu delegation during the turnover.

The allocation forms part of the P8.6 billion approved under the Disaster Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Assistance Program for 306 local government units (LGUs) nationwide affected by disasters from 2024 to 2026.

Funding distribution

Cebu’s P1.365 billion allocation accounts for about 15.87 percent of the total national funding.

The assistance will cover the repair and reconstruction of roads, bridges, municipal halls, public buildings and other local government facilities, while some allocations are also intended for health, education, agriculture and resettlement projects.

The Cebu Provincial Government received P100 million for road rehabilitation following typhoon Tino.

Among the LGUs, Bogo City received the biggest allocation at P180 million for its municipal hall, health facilities and other public buildings damaged by the earthquake.

Major beneficiaries

Liloan followed with P115 million for bridges and its municipal hall damaged by typhoon Tino.

San Remigio received a combined P100 million, consisting of P50 million for bridges and its municipal hall and another P50 million for public school repairs.

Cebu City also received P100 million for roads and bridges, while Danao City was allocated P75 million for bridges, roads and public facilities.

Additional allocations

Several other LGUs received P50 million each for various infrastructure and rehabilitation projects. These include Borbon and Daanbantayan for bridges and municipal halls; Sogod for bridges; Catmon for roads; and Compostela for bridges, agriculture and public facilities. Consolacion will use its share for bridges, education, resettlement and health, while Mandaue City will focus on resettlement and roads. Talisay City is slated to repair bridges and health facilities, as Toledo City channels funds toward roads, bridges and education. Medellin and Tabuelan will repair bridges, roads and public facilities, while Tabogon will allocate its share for bridges, its municipal hall and other public facilities.

San Francisco received P25 million for its municipal hall, health facilities and other public buildings. Meanwhile, Asturias and Balamban received P20 million each for agriculture, bridges and other local facilities, as the island municipalities of Pilar, Poro and Tudela received P10 million each for bridges, public buildings and agriculture-related projects.

Agency rehabilitation funds

The P1.365 billion assistance for Cebu is separate from the P777 million in additional funding approved for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 for its ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction projects related to the 2025 earthquake and typhoon Tino.

The National Government determined the amount of assistance for each LGU based on damage assessment reports submitted to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

Baricuatro said the funding would help the Province complete its recovery projects, particularly the reconstruction of bridges.

“This would really help us complete our recovery program, so ito gagamitin namin (we will use this) for the reconstruction of some bridges. So what is intended for the disaster projects should go to the projects. There’s no room for corruption,” she said. / CDF