Cebu Governor’s Cup opens

AFTER months of preparation, the 2026 Cebu Governor’s Cup 18-Under basketball tournament officially opened at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

Around 600 young basketball players from 44 cities and municipalities turned up for the opening day of the competition, which returned after a six-year hiatus.

Mayors and local officials from the participating local government units (LGU) also attended the opening ceremony to show their strong support for the program, which aims to create opportunities and promote youth development through sports.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro warmly welcomed the officials and thanked them for their strong presence.

For Baricuatro, the gathering sent a clear message: “Cebu is united through sports.”

“This is a sign of things to come for our Governor’s Cup. I am very happy that our event here is well-participated because our cities and municipalities are really in attendance, as well as the mayors. It goes to show that the province of Cebu is united through sports,” the governor said in mixed English and Cebuano. “Definitely a show

of unity.”

Baricuatro also assured the participating LGUs that the Provincial Government would continue to support the programs of the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC).

“They will get the same kind of support from the Province as long as it caters to sportsmanship and sports development for the youth,”

she said.

For the 44 participating teams, the governor had a simple message: “Play, have fun and bring pride to your LGU. Good luck to all the teams that will compete. Let’s just enjoy and have fun,” Baricuatro said.

The opening ceremony was highlighted by the much-anticipated beauty competition among the muses representing the participating LGUs.

The Miss Governor’s Cup added glamour and excitement to the festivities as the candidates showcased their beauty and personality.

In the end, 18-year-old Jhen Leian Villacampa of Compostela was crowned Miss Cebu Governor’s Cup 2026.

Adding more excitement was the exhibition match between Team Ka Winner, composed of celebrities, and Team Kapitolyo, made up of lawmakers, mayors and other local officials.

Among those who suited up for the celebrity squad were JC De Vera, Ronnie Alonte and Jacob Lagman, among others.

Team Kapitolyo applied a tight defense in the dying seconds to nip Team Ka Winner, 82-81.

After the tip-off festivities, the tournament proper got underway with the opening games.

Santa Fe of Bantayan faced San Francisco of Camotes, followed by Madridejos against Bantayan Island. The main game featured host Mandaue City versus Lapu-Lapu City.

Also joining the festivities were some of Cebu’s biggest sports personalities, including PBA legend and former Philippine Sports Commission commissioner Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez and Olympian Mary Joy Tabal. / JBM