Cebu grad ranks 2nd in criminology exam

A LIFE of hardship has fueled a young man’s journey to the top of the Criminologist Licensure Examination, bringing pride to his family.

Jervie Keith Marikit, the 23-year-old son of a habal-habal (motorcycle taxi) driver and a landfill checker, has proven that poverty is no barrier to success.

Marikit secured the second-highest spot in the August 2025 Criminologist Licensure Examination (CLE) with a rating of 92.35 percent, making him the only Cebuano to break into the top 10 among 25,410 takers nationwide.

His achievement not only represents a personal triumph but also stands as a symbol of hope for those facing similar struggles.

“I just only pray to God that I hope I will pass… but God gives me a bonus topnotcher ranked number two, I am so happy,” Marikit said upon seeing the results on Sept. 13, 2025.

Journey

Marikit is the eldest of five children, and he witnessed his parents’ struggles firsthand.

His father, Randy, often had to borrow money just to make ends meet and keep his children in school.

This reality instilled in Marikit a profound sense of purpose.

“I told myself we are poor, my parents cannot afford expensive things… That’s why I strived in school, so I could give back to them, an achievement in school, until I became a topnotcher,” he said.

Marikit’s academic life has always been marked by distinction. He was a valedictorian in elementary school and a consistent honor student in high school.

He continued this excellence in college, graduating cum laude from Colegio de San Antonio de Padua in Danao City.

After graduation, he took a job as a receiving clerk to help with the family’s finances before pursuing his dream of becoming a registered criminologist.

An inspiration

Marikit was awarded a P100,000 cash incentive on Tuesday, Sept. 16, by the Carl E. Balita Review Center (CBRC) where he took his review.

Carl E. Balita, founder of CBRC, said their mission goes beyond producing topnotchers.

“This is not about who has the most topnotchers... it’s a battle of who has made them better people in their work and opened doors for great opportunities,” said Balita.

For Marikit, his success is not the end of his journey but a new beginning.

He plans to enter the teaching industry to inspire and mentor future criminologists, proving that his achievement is a gift not just for his family but for his community as well. / CDF