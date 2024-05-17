Cebu grad ranks 9th in May 2024 Nursing Licensure Exam

LAICA Pauline Igot Uy's fascination with nursing during her senior high school immersion has helped her land a top spot in the May 2024 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination.

Uy, a Velez College graduate, ranked ninth in the licensure examination with a rating of 90.20 percent, making her the only topnotcher from a Cebu-based university.

Below is the top 10 list of passers: