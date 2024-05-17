Cebu grad ranks 9th in May 2024 Nursing Licensure Exam

LAICA Pauline Igot Uy's fascination with nursing during her senior high school immersion has helped her land a top spot in the May 2024 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination.
Uy, a Velez College graduate, ranked ninth in the licensure examination with a rating of 90.20 percent, making her the only topnotcher from a Cebu-based university.
Below is the top 10 list of passers:
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, that 7,749 out of 11,116 examinees passed the Philippine Nurses Special Professional Licensure Examination held in May 2024.
Here’s the complete list of successful examinees:
“Initially, I wanted to choose a different medical course. However, my immersion experience during Senior High School changed that,” said the 24-year-old topnotcher from Lahug, Cebu City, on Friday, May 17.
Uy did not disclose which other medical course she had considered.
As a student in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (Stem) strand during senior high school, an immersion experience was required for graduation, during which Uy was introduced to the work of nurses.
She believes that the people-oriented and outgoing nature of nursing aligns well with her personality.
“Being in the hospital as a student nurse, I was able to hear people's stories and learn from them. It remains one of the best decisions I've made so far in my life, and I am proud to now officially be part of a community of professionals dedicated to service,” she added.
Uy said she was in disbelief when she saw her name among the top 10.
It was bedtime when the PRC announced the result of the licensure examination.
In preparation for the licensure exam, Uy used a unique study method, reviewing 1,000 flashcards per day, in addition to traditional review materials.
She emphasized the importance of setting a clear goal for exam results and taking the necessary steps to achieve it.
She believes that over-preparation is key to overcoming doubt but cautions against overexertion.
Uy reminded future exam takers that God is in control and stressed the importance of holistic self-care, including regular meals, adequate sleep, and a balanced lifestyle.
Not only is Uy a dedicated nurse, but she also competed in Miss Cebu in 2023, an experience that boosted her confidence.
For now, Uy plans to enjoy some well-deserved rest and spend quality time with her loved ones. (CDF)