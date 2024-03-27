Cebu grad tops March 2024 Medtech exam

A GRADUATE from Cebu Doctors University ranked first in the March 2024 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination, while five other graduates from Cebu-based schools also topped the exam.

Jeency Agujar Pilapil, a graduate from CDU, topped in the March 2024 MTLE with a rating of 93 percent, the Philippine Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Also in the top 10 were University of Cebu-Banilad graduate Elijah Medado Cabase and Velez College gradute James Kyle Canoy Ching who both ranked fifth. They got 92.30 percent rating.

Nikki Lascuaña Phung and Carmelyn Roneth Codoy Magalang, both from CDU, placed sixth and ninth with a rating of 92.20 percent and 91.80 percent, respectively.

Another graduate from UC-Banilad Jean Flores Belciña also placed 10th with 91.70 percent score.

CDU and Velez College were also among the top performing schools in the March 2024 MTLE, with CDU ranking first with 100 percent passing rate and Velez College came in second with 99.53 percent passing rate.

There were 7,309 examinees (80.60 percent) who passed the licensure exam out of the total 9,068 takers.

The MTLE was administered by the Board of Medical Technology conducted last March 21-22 across the testing centers in National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga, the PRC said on its website. (JJL)