Cebu grads take top 2 spots in civil engineer board exam

TWO graduates from Cebu universities secured the top two spots in the September 2026 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday, October 2.
Jude Bernard Villarba Miñoza of Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) topped the examination with a rating of 93.95 percent.
John Lester Alonzo Ferrer of Cebu Technological University-Main Campus (CTU-Main) placed second with a rating of 93.70 percent.
Here is the list of the Top 10 examinees.
The Civil Engineer Licensure Examination was held on September 26 and 27 at PRC testing centers in Metro Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Ilocos Sur.
The University of the Philippines-Los Baños emerged as the top-performing school in the examination.
(SunStar Cebu)