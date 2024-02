THREE graduates from the Cebu Doctors' University topped the February 2024 Respiratory Therapists Licensure Examination.

Tristian Kyle Arreglado landed in fourth place with a 91 percent rating.

Seth Cad Enjambre ranked 8th with a 90 percent rating while Jo Isobelle Palomares Barrera landed in 10th place with a rating of 89.50 percent.

The Respiratory Therapists Board exam took place on February 6 to 7.

Here is the list of the February 2024 Respiratory Therapist Board exam’s top-notchers.