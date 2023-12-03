Cebu graduates excel in Nursing board exam

NURSING may not have been her first choice of program in college, but for 23-year-old Alyssa Nicole Buhay, it's something she grew to love and became passionate about.

“I really wanted to share my knowledge with future nurses and provide them with quality education so that they will all bloom as knowledgeable, skilled, and compassionate nurses,” Buhay told SunStar on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Buhay achieved a remarkable feat by securing the 9th spot in the Philippine Nurse Licensure Exam (PNLE) 2023 with an average rating of 89.40 percent. She is one of the 13 takers from Cebu-based schools who topped the recently concluded PNLE.

She said nursing was not her personal choice for college, rather, it was her family’s decision. She said she wanted to pursue nutrition and dietetics; however, she grew to love nursing along the way, fueled by her grandmother’s motivation.

Buhay discovered that she aced the exams after experiencing a strong earthquake on Saturday night, Dec. 2.

“I didn't know what to feel at that time, actually because I was shaking due to the strong earthquake, and at the same time, I was in Surigao at that time. I felt overjoyed and grateful for having earned such a blessing,” she said.

She said self-awareness, having a support system, and surrendering to God helped her achieve a good result in the exam.

She said she did not expect some of the questions in the exams and was overwhelmed, but prayers helped her clear her mind.

Now with the license in hand, she plans to start reviewing for the NCLEX, start a job as a lecturer, or work in a hospital. Although she is not sure yet, she will gladly accept any opportunity that comes her way.

In a separate interview, Arnold Joshua Foresta Tacuyan, 23, one of those who placed 4th in the recently-concluded PNLE, shared that he initially thought of Medical Technology to get into college but leaned on the nursing profession as he found joy in taking care of the sick.

“My first inspiration is God and my family. Aside from family, one of my biggest inspirations is my girlfriend who also topped the board exam ranked 9 (Alyssa Nicole Buhay),” he said.

The topnotcher’s formula in topping the exam was no secret at all but consistent studying and having a perspective that is deeply rooted in humility.

“I plan to work for a while here in the Philippines, either as a bedside nurse or as an instructor in order to give back to our country,” Tacuyan wants to continue her profession through teaching.

Another top-notcher, Katrina Marie Sumicad, from Cebu Normal University, who ranked eighth, said topping the board was a “big bonus.” She said she did not pursue nursing as a dream but as a convenient path to pursue medicine.

Therese Mae Geromo Ursal, from Samboan, Cebu, one of the five takers who landed in the top 8th, said she chose nursing as a profession since she is inclined to natural science and loves studying the science of care. (CAV, CDF)