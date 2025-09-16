Cebu Greats bid farewell

THE Cebu Greats lost their hopes of securing a seat in the play-in when they suffered another defeat, this time at the hands of the Davao Occidental Tigers, 59-64, in their do-or-die game on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at the Batangas City Coliseum.

With the loss, the Cebu Greats dropped to 10-18 and remained in 11th place in the South Division standings, while Davao climbed to ninth place with a 10-15 record.

The Muntinlupa Cagers, currently in 10th place, hold a 10-16 record.

With only one game left to play against Bacolod City, the Cebu Greats have officially lost all chances of advancing to the next round.

After a 59-59 deadlock with 1:57 remaining, Junthy Valenzuela’s squad went scoreless while Davao made five points, courtesy of Jansher Salubre, Joseph Laslee Terso, and Justine Alano.

It seemed luck wasn’t on the Cebu Greats’ side, as Paul Desiderio and Jan Jamon missed all eight of their attempts from beyond the arc, including two critical shots in the final two minutes.

Jeff Comia led Davao with 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Salubre chipped in with 10 notches and five boards.

For the eliminated Cebu team, Mark Meneses chalked up 15 points and 13 boards, while Desiderio contributed 10 markers and five rebounds. / JBM