Cebu Greats blast Manila by 35

THE Cebu Greats notched their fifth consecutive victory after routing Manila Batang Quiapo, 128-93, on Monday, May 25, in the ongoing SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season at the Novadeci Convention Center in Novaliches, Quezon City.

​The Cebu Greats displayed absolute dominance throughout the match, with six players finishing in double-digit figures.

​After Manila opened the game with a 2-0 lead, Cebu quickly responded with a 10-0 rally and never looked back.

​Mark Meneses and Paul Desiderio ignited the surge by drilling consecutive three-pointers, paving the way for Cebu to improve its record to 7-2 in the tournament, which features 28 teams split into two divisions.

​In the South Division standings, Cebu is trailing General Santos City (GenSan), which holds an 8-0 record, and Quezon Province, which remains undefeated in six games.

​The 6-foot-4 high-flying Meneses delivered 20 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

​Dhon Reverente also turned in a double-double performance, chipping in 14 points, 17 rebounds and four assists to earn the SportsPlus Best Player of the Game honors.

​Kent Ariar joined Reverente and Meneses in dominating the paint. The former Letran Knight added 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Ron Dennison added 14 points, while Ice Hontiveros contributed 10 points, five assists and three rebounds. Ralf Gesalem also scored 10 points in Cebu’s balanced attack.

The Cebu Greats wil face ​South Division leader GenSan in a highly anticipated matchup this Friday, May 29.

John Ashley led Manila with 23 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists. The loss dropped Manila further down the standings with a 1-8 record.

MPBL action returns to the One Arena Cainta this Tuesday, featuring a triple-header: Rizal takes on Marikina at 4 p.m., Batangas faces Bacolod at 6 p.m. and Bataan clashes with Meycauayan at 8 p.m.

/ JBM