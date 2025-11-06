Cebu Greats bring hope

DESPITE the aftermath of typhoon Tino, the Cebu Greats continue to bring joy and excitement to basketball fans in Cebu on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.

The team will visit Lapu-Lapu City — one of the areas also affected by typhoon last Tuesday, Nov. 4 — to entertain residents through an exhibition game.

This will be the second exhibition game for the Cebu Greats, following their first special match in Barangay Ubogon, Asturias, last Oct. 25.

Cebu Greats team manager Jhon Santos said they were invited to play at the Hoops Dome a few weeks ago by the Lapu-Lapu Sports Commission, and they are grateful for the opportunity.

“Despite the devastation caused by the recent typhoon, we chose to honor our commitment and do our part in bringing a bit of respite and hope to all Cebuanos during these challenging times,” Santos said.

He also revealed that several members of the team are also personally affected by the flooding, including JR Quiñahan from Mandaue City, Brylle Ivan Meca from Danao City, Paul Desiderio from Liloan and coach Junthy Valenzuela from Asturias.

Even their official outfitter, CSAS Apparel in Consolacion, was not spared from the floods, he added.

“The last time we played and dedicated a game for our Cebuano fans was right after the earthquake, when we were in Mindoro. Once again, we will play with the same heart — for the whole Province of Cebu, for our fellow Cebuanos and for everyone striving to recover and rebuild,” Santos declared.

The Cebu Greats will face the Lapu-Lapu City Selection, a team composed of former and active varsity and commercial players who are all locals of Lapu-Lapu City.

Under the guidance of coach Lloyd Louey Solis, the Lapu-Lapu Selection will be led by veteran Panalay players Junel “Tansiyong” Bongangciso, Kennet Brillo, Vincent Minguito, Jestoni Baclaan and Shaquille Imperial.

Also on the roster are Anchor Igot, Kint Ariar, Allan Sala, Aloysius Odias, Jz Dizon, Jeco Bancale, John Abad, Vincent Aying, Carmelo Cabalhug and Jude Betonio.

Coach Solis said Reinhard Jumamoy, Nic Cabanero and JM Abello were initially included in the lineup but could not join due to their ongoing commitments in the UAAP and Cesafi tournaments. Leonard Santillan was also set to play but had a scheduling conflict with the PBA.

Desiderio and Meca are expected to suit up for the Cebu Greats alongside former PBA star Dondon Hontiveros, Reeve Ugsang, Jun Manzo, Shane Menina, Ice Hontiveros, Dolan Adlawan and Limuel Tampus.

Quiñahan may not be able to play tonight, as his home was among those flooded by typhoon “Tino.”

The exhibition match is part of the ongoing fiesta celebration of Lapu-Lapu City. / JBM