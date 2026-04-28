Cebu Greats fall to Basilan after strong start

THE Cebu Greats lost to the Basilan Steel, 75–80, in the Sports Plus MPBL 2026 Season on Monday, April 27, at the San Jose del Monte Sports Complex in Bulacan.

Cebu started strong and built a 50–40 lead. But Basilan fought back with a big run and turned the game around.

Leading the comeback was John Wilson, the 2019 MVP. He scored 33 points, including seven three-pointers, and added nine rebounds and two steals.

Basilan made a 16–4 run, with 11 points coming from Wilson, to take a 56–54 lead.

Cebu tied the game at 66–66 after a drive by Brian Heruela. But Gelo Loristo answered with four straight points to give Basilan a 70–66 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Steel then pulled away by hitting more three-point shots. Cebu was not able to recover.

With the loss, the Cebu Greats now have a 2–2 record.

Mark Meneses led Cebu with 18 points and six rebounds. Dhon Reverente added 10 points, while Heruela contributed nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

For Basilan, JV Casio also helped with eight points, while Cebuano Gab Cometa scored nine.

The Cebu Greats will play their next game against the Bataan Risers on May 2 at the FilOil Centre in San Juan. / JBM